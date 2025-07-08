Alaska has been an energy-producing state for decades, with oil and gas production long the dominant sources and driver of the state’s finances. But the cost of energy for residents and businesses is high in our state and the potential for cleaner, renewable fuel through wind, solar, hydro and geothermal holds a lot of promise for the future of stable, affordable energy here.

Funding that was made available through the federal inflation reduction act was driving plans and construction starts for solar, wind and other projects across the state, but the bill signed by President Trump on July 4th rescinds a lot of funding and tax credits for renewable projects. What does it mean for Alaska? Renewable energy advocates join us to break it down, on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

What the big beautiful bill means for renewable energy | Talk of Alaska The bill signed by President Trump on July 4th rescinds a lot of funding and tax credits for renewable projects. What does it mean for Alaska? Listen • 54:42

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:



Chris Rose - Outgoing Executive Director, Renewable Energy Alaska Project

- Outgoing Executive Director, Renewable Energy Alaska Project Cady Lister - Incoming Executive Director, Renewable Energy Alaska Project

- Incoming Executive Director, Renewable Energy Alaska Project Natalie Kiley-Bergen - Energy Lead, Alaska Public Interest Research Group

- Energy Lead, Alaska Public Interest Research Group Bill Stamm - CEO, Alaska Village Electric Cooperative

