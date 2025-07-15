A new federal-state effort to stem the flow of illegal drugs and ramp up the punishment for those who sell them is underway across the nation, including in Alaska. Will it cut the high rates of overdoses here? What else are the state’s top legal officers focused on? Alaska’s Attorney General and the state’s U.S. Attorney join us on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

Coordinating state and federal resources to fight drug trafficking | Talk of Alaska A new federal-state effort to stem the flow of illegal drugs and ramp up the punishment for those who sell them is underway across the nation, including in Alaska. Listen • 54:20

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:



Michael Heyman - U.S. Attorney for the district of Alaska

- U.S. Attorney for the district of Alaska Treg Taylor - Alaska Attorney General

RELATED:



PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).