Talk_of_Alaska
Talk of Alaska

Coordinating state and federal resources to fight drug trafficking | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published July 15, 2025 at 12:28 PM AKDT
blue pills in evidence bags
Raegan Miller
/
KRBD
Fentanyl pills seized by the Ketchikan Police Department.

A new federal-state effort to stem the flow of illegal drugs and ramp up the punishment for those who sell them is underway across the nation, including in Alaska. Will it cut the high rates of overdoses here? What else are the state’s top legal officers focused on? Alaska’s Attorney General and the state’s U.S. Attorney join us on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

Coordinating state and federal resources to fight drug trafficking | Talk of Alaska
Talk of Alaska by Alaska Public Media

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Michael Heyman - U.S. Attorney for the district of Alaska
  • Treg Taylor - Alaska Attorney General

PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
