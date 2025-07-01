Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Talk_of_Alaska
Talk of Alaska

Updates on the 2025 fire season | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published July 1, 2025 at 12:15 PM AKDT
The Himalaya Fire near Fairbanks on June 22, 2025.
Alaska Division of Forestry & Fire Protection
The Himalaya Fire near Fairbanks on June 22, 2025.

Wildfire is inevitable and in some areas, it is necessary for forestry regeneration, but it can also threaten homes, businesses and lives. The fire season started with a whimper this spring, but it has been roaring in recent weeks after thousands of lightning strikes in the Interior. As the 4th of July approaches, what’s the status of active fires across the state and the outlook for this season and the future? We hear from fire experts on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

Updates on the fire season | Talk of Alaska
As the 4th of July approaches, what’s the status of active fires across the state and the outlook for this season and the future?
Talk of Alaska by Alaska Public Media

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Beth Ipsen - Public Affairs Specialist, BLM Alaska Fire Service
  • Sam Harrel - Information Officer, Alaska Division of Forestry & Fire Protection
  • Rick Thoman - Alaska Climate Specialist, Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Preparedness, UAF

PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
