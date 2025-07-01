Updates on the 2025 fire season | Talk of Alaska
Ways To Subscribe
Wildfire is inevitable and in some areas, it is necessary for forestry regeneration, but it can also threaten homes, businesses and lives. The fire season started with a whimper this spring, but it has been roaring in recent weeks after thousands of lightning strikes in the Interior. As the 4th of July approaches, what’s the status of active fires across the state and the outlook for this season and the future? We hear from fire experts on this Talk of Alaska.
LISTEN:
Updates on the fire season | Talk of Alaska
As the 4th of July approaches, what’s the status of active fires across the state and the outlook for this season and the future?
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Beth Ipsen - Public Affairs Specialist, BLM Alaska Fire Service
- Sam Harrel - Information Officer, Alaska Division of Forestry & Fire Protection
- Rick Thoman - Alaska Climate Specialist, Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Preparedness, UAF
RELATED:
- Alaska Wildland Fire Information - AKFireInfo.com
- Alaska Interagency Coordination Center
- Alaska Interagency Fire Information Line: 907-356-5511
PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).