Revitalizing Town Square Park | Hometown, Alaska

If you've recently visited Town Square Park downtown, you may have noticed some cosmetic upgrades. Built back in 1984, the park was intended to not only serve as a compliment to the Performing Arts Center, but as a centerpiece of Anchorage. The space has gone through a lot of changes over its 40 years but recently, many of those changes haven’t been good. Earlier this year Anchorage voters approved a bond that would overhaul and revitalize the park. On this episode we hear what our brand new Townsquare Park will look like, and everything that has led up to the space's much-needed makeover.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUEST: Becky

