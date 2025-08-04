Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Hometown, Alaska

Revitalizing Town Square Park | Hometown, Alaska

By Dave Waldron
Published August 4, 2025 at 2:45 PM AKDT
A map showing the planned changes to Town Square Park in Anchorage.
Municipality of Anchorage
If you've recently visited Town Square Park downtown, you may have noticed some cosmetic upgrades. Built back in 1984, the park was intended to not only serve as a compliment to the Performing Arts Center, but as a centerpiece of Anchorage. The space has gone through a lot of changes over its 40 years but recently, many of those changes haven’t been good. Earlier this year Anchorage voters approved a bond that would overhaul and revitalize the park. On this episode we hear what our brand new Townsquare Park will look like, and everything that has led up to the space's much-needed makeover.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUEST: Becky

LINKS:
Town Square Park planned improvements
Town Square Park implementation concept

Hometown, Alaska
Dave Waldron
Dave Waldron began his radio career in 2000 as a volunteer DJ at UAA’s radio station KRUA 88.1, where he hosted a weekend music show. In 2004 he was hired as the station’s music director, and held the position until his graduation in 2007. He was hired by Alaska Public Media in 2008 and since then has worked as an audio engineer, editor, and producer. He currently runs his own small business AK Audio Pro, and is a host of Alaska Public Media’s Hometown, Alaska.
