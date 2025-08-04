Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 4, 2025
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
The legislature overrides the Governor's vetoes and heads home after a Saturday special session. Also, Sen. Lisa Murkowski defends her vote on President Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill. And the homeless encampments have been cleared, but concerns remain in one Anchorage neighborhood.
Reports tonight from:
Eric Stone in Juneau
Wesley Early, Hannah Flor and Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham
Theo Greenly in Sand Point
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose.