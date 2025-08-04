Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 4, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published August 4, 2025 at 5:47 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
A board showing lawmakers votes
Eric Stone
/
Alaska Public Media
Alaska lawmakers vote on overriding Gov. Mike Dunleavy's veto of $51 million in state education funding.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

The legislature overrides the Governor's vetoes and heads home after a Saturday special session. Also, Sen. Lisa Murkowski defends her vote on President Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill. And the homeless encampments have been cleared, but concerns remain in one Anchorage neighborhood.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Juneau
Wesley Early, Hannah Flor and Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham
Theo Greenly in Sand Point

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Madilyn Rose
Latest Episodes