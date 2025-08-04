Juneau officer placed on administrative leave following violent arrest

The Juneau Police Department has placed an officer on administrative leave following a violent arrest on Wednesday that led to a man being medevaced out of town for a head injury.

City and tribal officials have expressed concern about the incident after a witness posted a video online. But that witness said he felt protected by the officer’s actions.

Juneau’s City Manager Katie Koester released a statement on Friday responding to the incident and public outcry that has followed. She said the city acknowledges the “deep community concern” over the incident and is taking steps to review the department’s policies and procedures.

According to Koester, the Juneau Police Department has requested an independent investigation by an external agency to review the use of force by the officer. Following the investigation, the state’s Office of Special Prosecutions will then review the case to determine if the officer was justified in his response.

Koester said the city will also conduct an internal investigation of the case to examine the incident and whether the officer’s actions aligned with the department’s current policy. Body camera footage of the incident will be released to the public within 30 days of the incident.

“We appreciate our community’s outreach and shared concerns, and are taking steps to review our own policies, procedures, and practices to ensure they are consistent with JPD values to preserve human life while meeting its mission to protect public safety,” the statement said.

Police have not named the officer or the injured man – nor have they shared his current condition.

According to the department, the incident took place after officers responded to a report of a woman fighting with a man outside of the Douglas Library. Police say the woman threw water in the man’s face and made racial comments.

According to the department, an officer was attempting to place her under arrest and into a vehicle when a friend of hers appeared and continued to yell at the man. Police say the man then aggressively approached an officer.

Police say the officer attempted to place the man under arrest and into handcuffs, but he resisted and was “taken to the ground.”

Ibn Bailey was the man initially harassed by the woman and who recorded the video of the incident that has circulated online. He said he was surprised by the community reaction to the video and said he felt protected by the officer’s actions.

“The officer was able to respond in the manner and the quickness in which he did, in what I can only describe as the most professional manner, given the circumstance,” he said.

The Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska, based in Juneau, has also responded to the video with a statement. In a social media post, President Chalyee Éesh Richard Peterson said the tribe is “deeply concerned” about the incident, which he said involved a tribal citizen.

Peterson said the level of force used during the arrest raises serious questions and asked the mayor and police chief for several actions, including a meeting with tribal leadership and an independent review of the incident.