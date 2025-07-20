1 killed, 3 wounded in downtown Anchorage shooting

A shooting in downtown Anchorage early Sunday left one man dead and three other people wounded, according to police.

Police say the shooting happened at the Gaslight Lounge on West 4th Avenue, an area that has seen multiple late-night shootings over the past several years.

Sunday morning, officers investigating in the area declined to comment, and evidence markers remained outside of the Gaslight. Overnight, people posted multiple videos on social media and livestreamed footage from near the bar, showing blaring police sirens, numerous officers and crowded sidewalks.

In a brief statement Sunday afternoon , police said officers responded to reports of a shooting on West 4th Avenue at 2:50 a.m. Sunday. They found three victims, the statement said: one man dead, one person with life-threatening injuries and one person with injuries considered not life threatening. Medics took them to the hospital.

Police say a fourth victim was later found with non-life threatening injuries.

A police spokesperson said she did not have information Sunday afternoon about whether police were still searching for the suspect.

Police initially said early Sunday that they were looking for a suspect, but in a 2:15 p.m. update did not mention the search. Police also have not identified the victims or provided information about the events that led up to the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting, including surveillance footage, to call them at 311 (option #1) or (907)786-8900 (option #0).

Last year, this stretch of 4th Avenue also saw two fatal shootings around bar break time. In June 2024, police shot and wounded Kaleb Bourdukofsky after he allegedly shot and killed another man, Diego Joe, following a fight outside the Pioneer Bar. Just a month later, police say a fight outside of the Gaslight led to gunfire that killed Tahjeay Baldwin .