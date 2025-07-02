Woman dies a week after being struck by a vehicle in Anchorage

A woman who was struck by a vehicle last month in South Anchorage has died, according to police.

Police said in a Tuesday statement that Clara Mattice, 85, was hit by a vehicle just before noon June 19 near DeArmoun and Elmore roads. Anchorage Fire Department medics took her to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, and police were informed that she died Saturday.

Police said the driver who struck her remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.

Christopher Barraza, a police spokesperson, said he had no additional information to release Wednesday.

Mattice is the 10th person to be struck and killed by a driver in Anchorage this year, following two fatal collisions along C Street last month.

Police also said Tuesday that they are seeking a pickup truck in another hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian severely injured. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on June 8 at Benson Boulevard and C.

“Initial indications are that an adult male pedestrian was crossing Benson Blvd. in the crosswalk, when he was struck by a Toyota Tundra truck that was turning south from Benson Blvd. onto C St.,” police said in the statement.

Road cameras recorded the truck, described by police as a black Toyota Tundra extended-cab pickup made between 2014 and 2021.