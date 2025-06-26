The Anchorage Weekender: Anchorage Pride, Scottish Highland Games and 6 more local events

The Fourth of July is right around the corner, but there’s still plenty to do in the meantime.

From festivals and markets to obscure holidays, here are 8 ways to say goodbye to June.

1. Anchorage Pride Parade and Festival

Celebrate the LGBTQ+ community downtown on Saturday from 11 a.m to 5 p.m. with food, vendors and entertainment. The Anchorage Pride Parade goes from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will circle the Delaney Park Strip and end at the Celebrate Pride 2025 Festival .

2. Alaska Scottish Highland Games 2025

Slip into your kilt and straighten your sporran because the Alaska Scottish Highland Games are happening on Saturday and Sunday at the Alaska State Fair Grounds. Celebrate all things Scottish with the Celtic marketplace, historical demonstrations and competitions like haggis eating and strongman. Featured guests include “Outlander” actor Graham McTavish and music duo Harp Twins. Ticket options and pricing are available here .

3. Mud Day at Alaska Botanical Garden

Get down and dirty on Friday for a celebration of International Mud Day at the Alaska Botanical Garden from noon to 3 p.m. While the holiday is actually on June 29, the botanical garden is celebrating a little early this year with mud activities for the whole family. Dig into sandboxes, a slip-n-slide, mud art and more. Just make sure to bring some extra clothes for the kids. Admission is free for members and kids under 6, $14 for non-members and $12 for students, seniors and military.

4. Anchorage Summer Night Market

Mix and mingle while supporting local vendors at Town Square Park on Friday from 5 to 8:30 p.m. The community-minded event hosts a mix of local food, artists, music and handmade goods that change week to week. The market is free and family-friendly.

5. Middle Fork volunteer trail work

Get outside and help the Chugach Park Fund with trail maintenance on Saturday from 8:30 a.m to 2:30 p.m. Volunteers will help with clearing brush, spreading gravel and structure repair along the Middle Fork junction. You’ll want to leave the kids at home and dress accordingly. The group will meet at the lower Glen Alps parking lot. Register here .

6. Muldoon Farmers Market opening day

Support local growers at Chanshtnu Muldoon Park on Saturday for the opening day of the Muldoon Farmers Market. The weekly event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features Alaska-grown produce, local goods and live music.

7. Fly By Festival 2025

Take off from the couch and touch down at the Alaska Aviation Museum on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Fly By Festival 2025 . The whole family can listen to live music, enjoy food and drinks and watch low-level fly-bys next to Lake Hood. Admission is $12.51 for kids 3 to 10 and $23.18 for anyone older than 10. Buy tickets here .

8. Alaska Junior Theater annual benefit garage sale

Support the next generation of actors and artists with the Alaska Junior Theater’s annual garage sale this weekend. Donated items will be sold to help low-income students experience professional and educational performances through Alaska Junior Theater . The garage sale runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 3216 Westmar Circle.

Have an event we should consider for “The Anchorage Weekender?” Email it to us at news@alaskapublic.org.