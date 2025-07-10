The Anchorage Weekender: A Nelly concert, a bike tour and 7 more local events

The Fourth of July may be behind us, but summer is still heating up.

In this edition of The Anchorage Weekender, we’ve rounded up something for everyone, whether you’re ready to belt out early-2000s hits or browse local crafts at an outdoor market.

Here are nine ways to enjoy this weekend.

1. Bike Tour: Urban Gardens

Bike through Anchorage on a guided tour with Nick Riordan of Yarducopia . The ride will explore local efforts toward food security, like community gardens, pollinator habitats and sources of subsistence foods. You’ll hear from locals working to build a more robust food system. The tour starts at the Anchorage Museum at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and will cover up to eight miles.

2. Bear Paw Festival

Bring the entire family out to the Bear Paw Festival in downtown Eagle River for carnival rides, local vendors, food trucks, various competitions, a classic car show and much more. It’s the festival's 40th anniversary. It runs through Sunday, and admission is free. Find the event’s full schedule here.

If you’re a fan of local brews, stick around for the Bear Paw Beer & Music Festival on Town Square Park Hill. There are nearly 10 local breweries featured. Music starts at 5 p.m. Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday.

3. Nelly and Melissa Mitchell perform downtown

There’s tons of live music in downtown Anchorage this weekend.

It starts with Fridays on Fourth at noon. The free, weekly event at Peratrovich Park features music from singer-songwriter Melissa Mitchell .

It’s not “Just a Dream,” Nelly is also performing in Town Square Park on Sunday to mark the 25th anniversary of his album “Country Grammar.” Children ages 5 and younger are free, but along with attendees under 21, must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are $102.

The Nelly performance is part of Showdown Alaska’s summer concert series. It’s scheduled to start at 6 p.m., with doors to open at 5 p.m.

4. Scenic Park Summer Fun Day

Come to Scenic Park in East Anchorage on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Scenic Park Bible Church’s Summer Fun Day . There will be various kid-friendly activities, including arts and crafts, an obstacle course and bounce house. The event is free, and offers food and door prizes.

5. HatcherROMP

Boogie up to Hatcher Pass Friday and Saturday for live music from a variety of artists, including Sundog, Black Barrel & the Bad Men and Hunni Davis. The all-ages event is hosted by Blackwater Railroad, which is dropping its new album, "A Lovely Place to Die," on Saturday.

The event will also have a beer garden, local vendors and food trucks. Music starts at 7 p.m. Friday and at 11 a.m. Sunday. Tickets for each day are sold separately, but there’s a discounted two-day pass available.

6. Music with Musk Ox

Enjoy live music from Palmer’s own Braided River Band at the Musk Ox Farm in Palmer on Saturday. The blend of blues and rock will be sure to bring you to the dance floor. Everyone under the age of 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the concert to start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for adults are $20, while kids ages 5 to 17 are $10.

7. Friday Fling

Head to downtown Palmer for Friday Fling , the city’s weekly outdoor farmers market from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy live music while shopping for locally-grown produce and handmade goods from local crafters.

8. Sensory-Friendly & Access Morning at the museum

The program at the Anchorage Museum is open to both families and adults on Sunday from 9 to 10 a.m., “especially those experiencing developmental and/or physical disabilities and those on the autism spectrum.” It costs $5 per family or group, and there’s a discount available if you’re a member. Capacity is limited, and it’s recommended to register online.

9. Walk for Parkinson's

Bring a group and walk to raise funds for Parkinson's Disease at Hanshew Middle School on Sunday. Money raised will go to the Northwest Parkinson’s Foundation, which serves Alaska and three other states. You can register as a team here and choose a fundraising goal. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Correction: An earlier version of this story inaccurately said the Braided River Band was playing on Sunday, not Saturday.

Editor's note: A Saturday concert featuring Vanessa Carlton at Town Square Park has been canceled and removed from the list of downtown performances.

Have an event we should consider for The Anchorage Weekender? Email us at news@alaskapublic.org.