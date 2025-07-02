The Anchorage Weekender: Fireworks, a car launch and 5 more local events

The holiday weekend is just around the corner, and we want to help you make the most of it.

In this edition of The Anchorage Weekender, we’ve got you covered whether you’re looking to stay in town for July Fourth or take a road trip.

From the citywide Independence Day festivities to a car launch, here are seven ways to celebrate.

1. Fourth of July Celebrations: Anchorage to Wasilla

Get out your stars and stripes and head to downtown Anchorage for the annual Fourth of July celebration on Friday. The parade starts at 11 a.m., followed by an all-day celebration at the Delaney Park Strip with live music, food, carnival rides and crafts. (Also, it’s First Friday ! That means if you’re still downtown in the evening, the Anchorage Museum is free from 6 to 9 p.m.)

If you’re in Eagle River, get the festivities started Thursday at Lions Club Park at the town’s Independence Day Celebration . There will be local vendors, a beer garden and live music by the Glacier Blues Band from 6 to 9 p.m. Then, there’s a fireworks display at midnight.

Wasilla will have its own parade Friday at 11 a.m. downtown, repping the theme “Front Porch Freedom – Celebrating Local Traditions.” After that, head to the Iditarod Park from 1 to 3 p.m. for free food, live music and a laid-back summer vibe at the Mayor’s Picnic.

Competitors in the Mount Marathon men's race make the grueling climb to the top of the course on July, 4, 2023. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

2. Road trip ready? It’s Mount Marathon time

There’s tons happening in Seward this weekend. Independence Day festivities kick off with a boat parade on Thursday at 11 p.m. followed by a fireworks show at midnight. On Friday, athletes will hit the starting line for the grueling Mount Marathon Race , running up and down the over 3,000-foot peak. Find local vendors downtown during the daytime throughout the weekend.

3. Rather drive north? Check out the Glacier View Car Launch

Watch cars get launched off a 300-foot cliff at the Glacier View Car Launch on Friday. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. Vehicles are various makes, models, colors and sizes. Admission is $31 for adults and $13 for children. There’s a discount for military and veterans. Tickets must be purchased in advance. You can get them here .

4. Anchorage Glacier Pilots vs. Anchorage Bucs

Take the family out to the ball game Friday for the Alaska Baseball League’s annual faceoff between the Anchorage Glacier Pilots and the Anchorage Bucs. It’s a doubleheader at Mulcahy Stadium at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. with fireworks to follow the second game. Tickets are $10 and are available at the gate.

5. Forest Fair: 50th Anniversary

Dance, eat and shop for local art at Girdwood’s annual Forest Fair . The festival runs Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m to 8 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you don’t feel like driving, hop on the commuter bus which runs between the University Center in Anchorage and the event. It costs $5 each way.

6. Jazz in the Park

The fun isn’t just on the Fourth. On Saturday, swing down to Peratrovich Park in downtown Anchorage for Jazz in Park from 4 to 6 p.m. Enjoy tunes from the Brazilian and Afro-Cuban inspired jazz group, JD Latin Jazz Quintet. The free, weekly event is hosted by Alaska Jazz Workshop.

7. Red, White and Blue(berry) Guided Hike

Bring your friends and family to the Eagle River Nature Center at 2 p.m. Sunday for the Red, White, and Blue(berry) guided hike. You’ll learn about the different types of berries that grow in Alaska, what is and isn’t safe to eat, and how to easily identify plants. Registration is limited to 15 people. You can sign up here for free.

Special note about fireworks:

All fireworks, including sparklers, are illegal in the Municipality of Anchorage and face a fine of up to $300. In the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, fireworks are only legal on New Year’s Eve . The Bureau of Land Management is restricting fireworks and open fires in the Interior due to fire danger.

Have an event we should consider for The Anchorage Weekender? Email us at news@alaskapublic.org.