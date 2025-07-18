Anchorage police take suspect into custody after Chester Creek shots fired

Anchorage police have taken a suspect into custody after reports of shots fired in the Chester Creek area Friday afternoon.

The incident caused closures for Gambell and A Streets between 16th Avenue and Fireweed Lane and the Chester Creek trail, police said, as well as an evacuation at nearby ball fields.

According to a police statement reporting a large police presence, officers responded to the 400 block of 16th Avenue at about 4:15 p.m.

Police spokesman Christopher Barraza said early Friday evening no injuries had been reported. By 8 p.m., he said, police had a suspect in custody.

The police perimeter around Chester Creek was collapsing, according to Barraza, with roads in the area set to reopen by 8:30 p.m.