The Anchorage Weekender: Rock the Hill, Bike the Moose and 6 more local events

We’re halfway through July, and Anchorage is buzzing with activity.

In this edition of The Anchorage Weekender we’ve rounded up eight fun ways to get outside — whether you’re into biking, dancing, art or fishing.

1. Rock the Hill

Bring your family and friends to Rock the Hill at Hilltop Ski Area for a celebration of art, culture and outdoor adventure. There will be live music from Alaska-grown artists, local craft food and beer, vendors, workshops and the serene views of the slopes.

Reserved parking has sold out. Overflow parking is available at Service High School, and a shuttle will bring you to the festivities.

The festival runs from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Ticket prices range from $38.50 to $64 for a day pass, but two-day passes are available for a discounted price. You can buy them here .

2. Vanstock

Alaska’s first Vanstock event is kicking off in Palmer this weekend. The four-day, three-night camp out festival is open to all forms of camping. It’s a chance to “meet like-minded people passionate about alternative tiny living.”

Enjoy live music, activities, food trucks and various workshops including paddle board yoga and guided meditations.

Single day passes are $65 and can be purchased here . Multi-day passes are available and range in prices. Children ages 12 and under are free.

3. Bike the Moose

Grab your wheels and get ready to bike the 32-mile Moose Loop through Anchorage. On a map, the four main multi-use trails connect to resemble the shape of a moose. The annual Bike the Moose event is a fundraiser for Bike Anchorage. Tickets are $40, include a swag item and are available here .

The group will start at Westchester Lagoon on Saturday at 10 a.m. All bike levels are welcome.

4: Creek Explorers & Junior Rangers

Bring the littles to learn about Campbell Creek through song, exploration and activities on Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m at the Campbell Creek Science Center. Time Outside Together, or TOTs, is a program for children up to age 4 and their guardians. The event is $5. You can register here.

Junior Rangers between the ages of 5 and 10 can grab a gold pan and head to the creek Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. The event is $8 per child, and every kid must be accompanied by an adult. You can register your Junior Ranger here .

5. Fairview Block Party

Connect with neighbors at the annual Fairview Block Party on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m at East 12th Avenue and Nelchina Street. There will be games, local music, vendors and food trucks.

6. Fiber Arts Festival

Head out to the Alaska State Fairgrounds in Palmer to learn more about various uses for different animal fibers at the Fiber Arts Festival . There will be a variety of demonstrations and classes available, along with food trucks. The free, family-friendly event runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

7. Summer Fun Day at the zoo

There’s something for the entire crew at the Summer Family Fun Day at the Alaska Zoo on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. There will be crafts, trail talks, a petting zoo, live music and other activities. This year’s theme is "conservation celebration.”

Regular rates apply for zoo entry ($18 for resident adults, $12 for children, free for ages 2 and under). Or if you’re a member, use your zoo membership. Entry can be purchased at the gates.

Many Alaskans from near and far drive to Kenai to dipnet at the mouth of the river. Photographed Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (Leigh Walden/Alaska Public Media)

8. Roadtrip: Dipnetting in Kenai

In the mood for a roadtrip? Sockeye salmon are streaming into the Kenai River, and dipnetting season is in full swing. The Kenai River personal use fishery is open daily 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. through the end of July. The Kasilof River personal use fishery is open 24 hours a day through Aug. 7, unless closed by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

A permit is required to personal use dipnet in the Kenai and Kasilof rivers.

The current limit is 25 salmon per permit holder, and 10 per additional household member. Find more information about permits and regulations here .

