James Brooks
Nine days after Election Day, all of Alaska’s 403 polling stations have reported results.
The lawsuit was filed by a trade group after the North Pacific Fishery Management Council passed a rule that reduces halibut bycatch limits when there are fewer halibut in Alaska waters.
The Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority is preparing to bid on an upcoming oil and gas lease sale in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy will have 45 days to make a final selection that will make the court majority female for the first time.
Some lawmakers believe the governor may not be in office by the time the new Legislature convenes in January.
Dugan Paul Daniels pleaded guilty to a federal misdemeanor earlier this year, and prosecutors released their sentencing recommendation.
It's "exceedingly rare" for a plow driver to be arrested for drunken driving, two state agencies said on Friday.
John Wayne Howe and Eric Hafner are receiving attention as third options to leading candidates Mary Peltola and Nick Begich.
In Alaska, most mail is automatically postmarked in Anchorage or Juneau, so a ballot mailed elsewhere in the state may not be postmarked for several days.
A legal ruling on a 2021 lease sale is expected as soon as Friday from a federal judge in Alaska.