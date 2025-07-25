Pilot killed in small plane crash at Dillingham airport

Officials say a pilot died Friday when his small plane crashed at the Dillingham airport. Alaska State Troopers identified the pilot, who was the sole occupant, as 33-year-old John Landsiedel of Dillingham.

First responders learned at about 9:15 a.m. that a Piper J3C-65 Cub aircraft had crashed on the airport’s runway. The plane was privately operated.

Alaska State Troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel said that the airport closed temporarily Friday morning, and that the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Alaska Speaker of the House and State Rep. Bryce Edgmon, who represents Dillingham, called the crash “a heartbreaking tragedy” in a post on social media Friday and expressed condolences for Landsiedel’s family.

Copyright 2025 KDLG 670AM

