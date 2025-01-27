Davis Hovey
John Oberst, head of Alaska Aerospace, went on the "Today" show on to discuss what is being described as a “traffic jam” at the country’s spaceports.
The Coast Guard says the F/V Tanusha capsized Wednesday morning. Its two fishermen were found on a life raft about 23 miles southeast of Kodiak.
The shipping firm's final Dutch Harbor and Kodiak stops on its trans-Pacific routes will take place during a lucrative Gulf of Alaska pollock "A" season.
State Sen. Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, told local leaders that an Alaska Municipal League insurance pool for communities is a model the state could adapt.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he wanted to see a more detailed marketing plan on how funds for the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute would be spent.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Nome's Arctic Deep Draft Port contractors must have 95% of the design finalized by the end of November. So far, they are on track.
Western Alaskans have an extra two weeks to apply for state and federal disaster assistance as recovery efforts from ex-Typhoon Merbok continue in some communities.
Tina H. Yi of Nome, who now lives in Anchorage, was the sole owner of the Polaris from 2007 until it burned in October 2017 killing Nome resident Bette Ann Haugen.
Overall this means that Nome residents will be paying 44.5 cents per kilowatt hour of electricity used this winter instead of 35.7 cents.
Workers with the state and Knik Construction hauled over 100,000 tons of material in order to make the Nome-Council road passable again before freeze-up.