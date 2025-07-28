Man drowns while paddleboarding on West Anchorage lake

A man drowned Sunday while paddleboarding on an Anchorage lake.

Anchorage police say they were notified around 6 p.m. that a 21-year-old man had gone missing while paddleboarding without a life jacket on Delong Lake in West Anchorage. Police spokesman Chris Barazza did not identify the man, but said he was from out of the country and was in the state on a work exchange program.

Starting Sunday night, the Anchorage Fire Department searched the lake, which officials say is about 20 feet deep. The Alaska Dive Search Rescue and Recovery Team eventually found the man’s body using sonar.

Fire department spokeswoman Megan Peters said it's unclear if a life jacket could’ve prevented the man’s death, and more information will be available once an autopsy is performed.