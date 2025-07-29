M8.8 earthquake in Russia prompts tsunami warning for western Aleutians and Pribilof Islands

Alaska communities in the Aleutians and Pribilofs are under a tsunami warning after a magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Kamchatka at about 3:25 p.m. Alaska time.

The tsunami warning currently includes Atka, Adak, St. Paul and St. George. A tsunami advisory is in effect for Alaska coastlines from Chignik Bay west to Samalga Pass, near Nikolski.

U.S. Tsunami Warning System An earlier bulletin included much of Alaska's southern coast and the Canadian U.S. west coasts in the tsunami watch area.

An update at 5:27 p.m. Alaska time canceled the tsunami watch for the Alaska Peninsula east of Chignik Bay as well as southern and Southeast Alaska.

A tsunami warning means people should evacuate inland or to higher ground. Under an advisory, people are advised to stay out of the water and away from beaches and waterways.

In its most recent update , the Tsunami Warning Center downgraded its forecasted wave heights for Alaska communities, and now includes a wave height of less than 1-foot for St. Paul. Waves of just under a foot had been observed in Adak and Amchitka, although a warning remains in place.

In Adak, City Manager Breck Craig and most of the community gathered to wait for the wave at the Bering Hill Chapel. The town’s village public safety officer, Mike Lejarzar, peered out to Kuluk Bay with his binoculars, looking for any signs of a tsunami.

“Are you seeing anything, Mike?” Craig asked. “You don’t see anything?”

A wave was forecasted to arrive at 5:40 p.m., but Craig saw no sign of one.

Craig said that by then, most of the town had evacuated to the chapel, which acts as the city’s tsunami shelter.

“We sounded the tsunami siren and collected everybody up and got everybody up here,” Craig said. “We're all just kind of hanging out, waiting for what they're thinking is a one foot or three foot wave maybe to come in.”

Craig said everyone had gone home by about 7 p.m., but the city would stay vigilant and watch any updates over the next 15 hours. According to the National Weather Service, tsunamis are a series of waves, and a large tsunami can continue for hours or days in some locations.

In Atka, one of the westernmost communities in the Aleutian Chain, Mayor Luke Snigaroff said that no wave had materialized as of 6:12 p.m., but that the roughly two dozen residents in the Unangax̂ village were waiting on high ground.

“We’re still under warning,” Snigaroff said in a telephone interview. “Everybody’s up at the water treatment plant or the quarantine shelter.”

A magnitude of 8.8 would make this one of the ten largest earthquakes ever recorded worldwide, and the largest in more than a decade.

KUCB’s Maggie Nelson and Theo Greenly contributed reporting.

This is a developing story.

