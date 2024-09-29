-
President Joe Biden says the monument, to be created at a former boarding school in Pennsylvania, builds on his apology to tribes.
Christopher Wray told employees at an FBI town hall that he will resign to "avoid dragging the Bureau deeper into the fray."
Election officials wrapped up the recount Monday. The ballot measure to repeal ranked choice voting and open primaries failed by 743 votes.
We picked 10 ambiguous ballots to illustrate how the recount process works. See if you can correctly identify all 10.
Second-place candidate Steve Menard requested the recount and says he’s “just doing due diligence” in the closely contested race.
The massive Graphite One project could become the largest U.S. source of the mineral as China reviews graphite exports.
The Alaska Republican Party requested the recount, which is being performed at the state’s expense because of the close final margin.
The new agreement will help Trump officials access classified information needed to prepare to take over on Jan. 20.
Anchorage Superior Court Judge Kevin Saxby found that there was a hung jury in the trial of former Rep. Gabrielle LeDoux.
It’s standard for politically appointed ambassadors like Mike Sfraga to leave their posts during a presidential transition.
Among the takeaways: There were no changes in the outcomes, but the margin defeating ranked choice repeal grew.
The measure to repeal ranked choice voting failed by 664 votes. Repeal opponent Scott Kendall is confident the outcome won't change.