What to know about Anchorage’s 2025 city election

Anchorage will hold its next municipal election on Tuesday, April 1.

City officials are mailing the ballots on March 11 to registered voters, who have about three weeks to return them.

Here’s what to know about who’s running for what political office, and what else voters will decide on.

1. What’s on the ballot this year?

Voters will decide on:



Six Assembly seats. At least four new members will join the body, as four incumbents are not running for reelection.

Two Anchorage School Board seats.

Two proposed tax levies. One would be for up to $3.5 million annually, and would go toward replacing vehicles for snow hauling and plowing. The other would be for up to $3 million and would fund the purchase and replacement of police vehicles.

A bond proposition totaling roughly $33 million that would go toward several Anchorage School District projects, including security upgrades at three elementary schools, renovations at two high schools and structural repairs to two elementary schools.

A host of other bonds that include funding for police department repairs, various capital projects and replacing Anchorage Fire Department vehicles.

A full list of ballot propositions can be found here .

2. How do I get a ballot?

Ballots were mailed out to eligible voters on March 11.



3. How do I return my ballot?

Starting on March 12 through April 1, voters can drop off their ballots at one of 18 secure drop boxes across the municipality. They can also be sent by mail, but must be postmarked no later than April 1.

You can sign up for ballot tracking at AnchorageVotes.com .



4. What if I didn’t receive my ballot?

Voters can vote in-person at one of three Anchorage Voter Centers, which are located at City Hall, the Loussac Library and the Eagle River Town Center.

Starting on March 25, the centers will be open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Saturday, March 29, they’ll be open from noon to 4 p.m., and on election day they’ll be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.



5. Where can I learn more about the candidates?

Alaska Public Media reached out to all candidates for Anchorage Assembly and School Board and interviewed them about why they believe they should serve the public. You can find links to those interviews here.



6. Is there a proposed sales tax on the ballot?

No. The Anchorage Assembly is currently weighing a measure that, if approved, would institute a 3% sales tax in Anchorage. If the Assembly votes to put the measure to voters, a special election would be held in September.



7. Why is the city proposing tax levies instead of bonds to pay for snow response and police vehicles?

City spokeswoman Berett Wilber said bonds make more sense for large capital projects related to things like buildings and roads as well as drainage infrastructure.

“Levies give us a smaller but more stable and predictable amount of money each year that better matches our purchasing schedule needs,” Wilber said in an email. “Fleet purchases are an ongoing, recurring need. Since we have many hundreds of vehicles, some of which are well past the end of their intended lifespans, it's most sustainable to replace a small share every year. Levies also have the advantage of not using debt, so taxpayers aren’t paying interest on vehicle purchases.”

