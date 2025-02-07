Rhonda McBride
President Joe Biden says the monument, to be created at a former boarding school in Pennsylvania, builds on his apology to tribes.
The Anchorage-based center's new exhibit, "Education in Alaska: Disruption of Our Traditional Teachings," is the first in a series.
Native leaders say it's a good first step, but want the apology to be followed by more meaningful action.
Experts say the leucistic bird could return to Anchorage for the winter — but so far there have been no confirmed sightings.
Judges for the annual Alaska Federation of Natives subsistence photo contest had to pick a winner from than 100 images.
Cathy Tagnak Rexford's award-winning play, set in the fictional village of Gray Bay, tells a story all too real for many Alaska Natives.
A six-person jury determined Tuesday that Cassandra Boskofsky, missing in Anchorage since 2019, had been killed.
This month's first Miss Alaska Pacific Island Pageant marked a moment of silence for the Aug. 13 death of 16-year-old Easter Leafa.
Alaska boarding-school survivors and Sen. Lisa Murkowski applaud the federal report, but say it tells only part of the story.
Organizers say the Sun Rise Camp could be the first summer program in Alaska for kids with parents who are serving time in prison.