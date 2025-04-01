Anchorage school bond leading, police vehicle tax levy failing in initial election results

The first batch of Anchorage election results released Tuesday night show Anchorage voters supporting most of the bond proposals on the ballot, but rejecting a tax levy to pay for new police vehicles.

Anchorage residents voted on about a dozen ballot propositions, including the police vehicle tax levy and a second tax levy to fund snow clearing equipment. Voters also weighed in on a roughly $63.8 million bond for upgrades and repairs across the Anchorage School District.

The roughly $3.5 million tax levy for snow clearing equipment was leading Tuesday with just about 59% of voters in support, while the $3 million police vehicle tax hike is failing with roughly 54% in opposition. The school bond is currently leading with about 51% percent of voters in support.

Most of the other bonds are also currently on track to pass, including funding for police department repairs, library renovations, trail upgrades and replacing Anchorage Fire Department vehicles. The one exception is a bond that would go toward street repairs in Girdwood, which is currently failing with about 49% of ballots opposed compared to 46% in favor.

As of Monday night, more than 38,000 ballots were returned, according to the municipal clerk’s office. That doesn’t include all of the ballots turned in on the Tuesday election deadline.

Election officials will post additional results over the next two weeks, with results set to be certified on April 22.

