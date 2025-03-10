Your guide to the 2025 Anchorage election

Anchorage is holding its 2025 municipal election on April 1. Ballots for the mail-in election are scheduled to go out March 11. Voters will choose six candidates to serve on the Anchorage Assembly and two to serve on the Anchorage School Board.

Learn more below about where the candidates stand on key issues. We spoke with the candidates in person and asked them each five questions. (We crafted the questions based on feedback from readers and listeners.) Candidates had 90 seconds to answer each one.