Carrie Johnson
Christopher Wray told employees at an FBI town hall that he will resign to "avoid dragging the Bureau deeper into the fray."
Aileen Cannon cited the manner in which a special counsel was appointed to investigate Donald Trump's handling of classified documents.
The decision came only weeks after the justices heard oral arguments in the politically sensitive case.
Wednesday's order from the high court keeps former president Donald Trump's prosecution in the Jan. 6 case on hold.
Justices are reviewing Colorado's disqualification of Donald Trump from its state primary ballot because he allegedly engaged in an insurrection.
Tuesday's decision comes at a crucial time for both Donald Trump and the federal case against him. He has said he will appeal the ruling.
Arguments on whether a constitutional ban on insurrectionists holding federal office bars Donald Trump from running for president will be heard Feb. 8.
Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a Trump appointee investigating the president's surviving son, was named Friday as a special counsel.
Former President Donald Trump faces federal charges for storing dozens of classified documents at his Florida resort and refusing to return them.
Tarrio and three other Proud Boys were found guilty in one of the most important cases stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021 siege of the U.S. Capitol.