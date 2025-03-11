Iditarod’s new Burled Arch arrives on Nome’s Front Street

Ben Townsend / KNOM Workers celebrate as the Iditarod's new burled arch is lowered from a cargo plane in Nome.

The Iditarod's new arch that signifies the end of the sled dog race arrived in Nome last week. The 27-feet-wide log, tightly wrapped in mover’s blankets and shrinkwrap, was carefully lowered from a cargo plane as workers celebrated its safe arrival.

The old arch crumbled last April after 24 years of exposure to western Alaska’s elements. Its remains are being kept safe in a container until the summer, when the city hopes to hire an artisan to piece some of it back together.

The Iditarod Trail Committee commissioned veteran musher Ramey Smyth to build a new arch, but in keeping with tradition it couldn’t just be made from any old log – it needed burls.

“We wanted a tree that had lots of them," Smyth said. "It's basically the perfect tree for the purpose.”

Nome’s mayor, John Handeland, said the 27-time Iditarod finisher and log home builder was perfect for the job.

“He did a very good job there in selecting a log that will be burned in many people's minds, you know, permanently as a representation of not just the Iditarod, but of Nome as well," Handeland said.

The spruce log was harvested from the Chugach National Forest in January, mere miles from the start of the original Iditarod trail.

With its bark removed, the log dried next to a giant wood stove before Smyth planed one side of it. Then, he carved the iconic inscription, “End of Iditarod Sled Dog Race” on the giant, 2,488-pound wooden log.

On Monday heavy haulers drowned out the voices of bystanders as huge piles of snow were dumped on Front Street. A small crowd gathered to see the new arch, but the view was spoiled by a huge blue tarp hanging over it.

Michael Zabel is a pastor at Nome Covenant Church, located on the corner of Front and Bering Street. The new arch was being set up just a snowball-throw away from the church.

“It still has a lot of the same symbolism, so it'll be fun watching the mushers come under it and see how they react to seeing it when they pull into town, especially the veterans," Zabel said.

Handeland said the city will host an unveiling ceremony before the first musher arrives.

“Lots of people had a hand in making this happen. I'm very pleased with the outcome, and I'm sure the community, once we actually do the formal unveiling of it later this week, that they will be pleased as well," Handeland said.

Handeland said a robust maintenance plan is in the works to better protect the arch from the elements. He optimistically hoped it would last twice as long as its predecessor.