Yereth Rosen
The governor is arguing for a sweeping executive order lifting restrictions on oil drilling and other development, and he wants an end to support for tribal lands.
The report says North Slope production will rise in a few years, but state oil revenue will decline through the end of the decade.
Plants in King Cove and Valdez had longstanding waste violations, and Peter Pan's successors must take compliance measures.
The six affected communities have exemptions allowing them to perform only rudimentary "primary" wastewater treatment.
As the Northern Bering Sea ecosystem emerges from extraordinary warmth, a study warns of likely future occurrences.
The state’s minimum wage will increase by 18 cents to $11.91 an hour at the start of the new year.
A study projects early season snow will be too paltry for biologists to spot moose from the air in most of the animals’ Alaska habitat.
Home care workers, whose services are needed more as Alaska's population ages, have negotiated for better pay and other benefits.
The total number of fish harvested was the third lowest since 1985, and the value to fishers was the third lowest since 1975.
The processing employment data, which also shows a higher percentage of nonresident hire, points to difficulties with worker shortages.