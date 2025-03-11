This Iditarod musher is racing with mostly rescue dogs from Alaska shelters

Leaders in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race are on their way to Unalakleet Tuesday, about three-quarters of the way into the competition. Jessie Holmes is in the lead, chased by Matt Hall and Paige Drobny. Those leaders and most mushers are racing with sled dogs that are bred for these long-distance competitions.

Then, there’s Justin Olnes.

Olnes said 11 of the dogs on his starting team of 15 came from the Fairbanks animal shelter, or from other rescue organizations throughout Alaska — including his lead dog, a 3-year-old female named Fly.

“She's truly an extraordinary dog,” Olnes said. “It's just so cool that she also happens to have been a puppy that we adopted from the shelter, along with her brother, Tippet, who's also a very good dog. But sorry, Tippet — I just have to say, Fly is something else. She is a very good, headstrong leader. I don't think she's reached her full potential, and that makes me really excited.”

Olnes and his wife, Kailyn, operate ReRun Kennel just outside of Fairbanks. And their mission is to promote dog mushing while providing homes for rescue dogs in need. Olnes said racing with rescues can be kind of a gamble.

“When you go to the shelter and you see a dog that may have potential to want to race, you're looking at its confirmation, its attitude, its build,” Olnes said. “Beyond that, you may not know much. So, you're only going to find out by adopting that dog and giving it a go.”

While, sure, there are some risks — or just genetic and behavioral question marks — Olnes said there’s also big benefits to having a more eclectic kennel.

“You get a little bit more variety in your kennel, so you're not pigeon-holed by whatever line you're breeding,” he said. “And that variety means that you have dogs that are capable and adept at different things, and you can kind of mix and match as you need.”

Ben Townsend / KNOM Originally from Idaho, Justin Olnes moved to Fairbanks in 2013 to pursue a graduate degree in wildlife biology. There, his academic advisor inspired him to start building his own dog team.

Olnes said there have been a lot of racing success stories among the dogs he and his wife rescue. But even the ones that don’t make the cut get important jobs.

“It hasn't panned out all the time,” he said. “In that case, we might find something else for that dog. Some of those dogs that we have just run shorter distances, or we use them to socialize with dogs that we foster.”

When Olnes arrived at the Galena checkpoint on Friday, he said he and his dogs experienced plenty of twists and turns on the first 400 miles of trail — including a sandstorm. But they’re in good spirits.

“Well, as many folks talk about the Iditarod Trail being an emotional roller coaster — that's definitely been the case so far,” he said. “But overall, it's been a great experience. It's amazing country, and I'm very happy to be out here.”

Olnes’ team isn't leading the pack this year, but his main goal is to finish in Nome with all dogs healthy and happy. Secondary to that, he said, he just wants to showcase all the talent and potential that was previously hidden away in Alaska’s shelters.