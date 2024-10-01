Ben Townsend
-
The Alaska Native villages had sued the U.S. Department of Agriculture over a telecommunications grant issued without their approval.
-
The massive Graphite One project could become the largest U.S. source of the mineral as China reviews graphite exports.
-
Staff were doubled for this year's revision of the original 2019 report, which documents climate change effects statewide.
-
The Aiviq, named after the Inupiaq word for walrus, was acquired last month. It will join the Coast Guard fleet in 2026.
-
Ten-year-old Owen Ningeulook suffers from aplastic anemia, a rare blood disorder that results in low red blood cell counts.
-
Golovin Power Utility officials say the generators were to be delivered by boat, but will now be flown to the western Alaska village.
-
During Monday's Supreme Court LIVE event at Nome-Beltz High School, justices heard a case before a student audience.
-
The new battery energy storage system, fitted in two shipping containers, can help take up slack from other energy sources.
-
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the $662.5 million proposed cost exceeded limits set by federal law and available funding.
-
Sen. Dan Sullivan blasted "reckless and unprofessional maneuvers of Russian fighter pilots" seen in the Sept. 23 intercept.