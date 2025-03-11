Jessie Holmes says he’s ‘caught up in the moment’ as he holds onto narrow Iditarod lead

UNALAKLEET – Jessie Holmes and his 11-dog team pulled in first Tuesday night to the checkpoint here on the Bering Sea coast, with less than a quarter of the trail left in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

“Enjoying myself,” Holmes said during his quick stop. “May as well be caught up in the moment, not what's two days down the line.”

Holmes and his dogs have two teams on their tails: veterans Matt Hall and Paige Drobny. The three have been jockeying for first place and leapfrogging each other on the trail. None of them have won the Iditarod before.

Holmes has placed as high as third, twice, in his seven prior Iditarods. He was born in Alabama, moved to Alaska a couple decades ago and starred in the reality TV show “Life Below Zero.”

Matt Faubion / Alaska Public Media Jessie Holmes wins the Ryan Air Gold Coast Award for arriving to Unalakleet first on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

He didn’t stop for long in Unalakleet. He raced in at 7:03 p.m., greeted by a crowd of over 150 cheering fans, under clear skies and in 15-degree temperatures. Within 12 minutes, he fed his team a snack, grabbed a couple bottles of HEET— used to power mushers’ cookers — and a bail of straw to camp further up the trail. He also accepted a prize.

For his first-place arrival, he won an ounce of gold nuggets and two wood-carved loons from a local artist. Mushers can win awards and prizes for being the first into some checkpoints. In Galena, veteran Paige Drobny arrived first and received a five-course feast.

At 7:15 p.m., Holmes and his team raced out of Unalakleet.

Matt Faubion / Alaska Public Media Jessie Holmes waves to fans as he leaves Unalakleet on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, just 12 minutes after he arrived.

Almost exactly an hour later, veteran Matt Hall and his 10 dogs arrived in Unalakleet at 8:18 p.m.

Hall didn’t stay long either. He was only at the checkpoint for seven minutes. He immediately ripped open his sled to show the checkpoint manager he had all the required gear: dog booties and coats, a sleeping bag, snowshoes, an axe, veterinarian notebook, harnesses, fuel and a cooker.

There’s just over 250 miles left on the trail.

“It's almost over, so I'm feeling great,” Hall said smiling.

Matt Faubion / Alaska Public Media Matt Hall and his 10-dog team arrive in Unalakleet in second place on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

Hall, of Two Rivers, was the runner-up last year, and it’s his seventh time racing the Iditarod. He’s placed among the top 10 three times.

A pizza shop in Unalakleet, Peace on Earth, has a tradition where fans worldwide can order pizza for mushers to be delivered to the checkpoint. Hall got one from a fifth-grade class in Wisconsin.

“Oh boy, here in two minutes, I'm going to wolf that down,” Hall said while securing the pie.

Matt Faubion / Alaska Public Media Davida Hanson gives a pizza to Matt Hall in Unalakleet on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. There's a note on top of the box from 5th graders in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.

It’s a tight race. As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, Holmes, Hall and Drobny were all resting on the trail within roughly 45 miles of each other. Drobny had about 11 miles to go to Unalakleet.

Drobny, of Cantwell, is racing her 10th Iditarod this year. She has placed in the top 10 three times. Her best finish was last year, in 5th.

As the front of the pack heads up the coast, the back is finishing the loop that dropped south from Kaltag. Mushers are required to take an eight-hour break in White Mountain, the second to last checkpoint on the 1,128 mile trail to Nome.

Based on previous race results, a winner is expected Thursday night.