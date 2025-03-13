Jessie Holmes first into White Mountain, with just 77 miles to Iditarod finish

Iditarod veteran Jessie Holmes was the first musher to White Mountain Thursday morning, just 77 miles from the finish line in Nome.

Holmes and his 11 dogs checked in at 8:39 a.m. for a mandatory eight-hour rest in White Mountain. His team can leave as early as 4:39 p.m. From there, it could take up to 12 hours to reach Nome, based on recent prior race times.

Holmes took back the lead from Matt Hall Wednesday evening. Hall, Holmes and Paige Drobny have leapfrogged each other for first place for much of the race.

By the time Holmes pulled into White Mountain, he had roughly a 15-mile lead on Hall and a 40-mile lead on Drobny.

This year’s mushers are racing on the longest Iditarod trail ever, after a reroute due to scarce snow in Southcentral Alaska. The race started in Fairbanks last Monday.

Holmes, Hall and Drobny all live in Interior Alaska and have never won an Iditarod before, but they’ve been close. This is Holmes’ eighth Iditarod and he’s placed as high as third, twice. Hall was last year’s runner-up. Drobny has placed as high as fifth.

Holmes received a $2,500 check and a special trophy for being the first musher to White Mountain.

Holmes was born in Alabama, moved to Alaska a couple decades ago and starred in the reality TV show “Life Below Zero.” He works as a carpenter, according to his racer bio . He was Rookie of the Year in 2018.

There are just 23 teams total still on the trail. That’s after eight dropped out over the past week and a half, including one musher because his dog died. Two rookies, Sydnie Bahl and Quince Mountain, were recently withdrawn because officials said they were going too slow.