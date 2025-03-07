4-year-old Iditarod dog dies outside of Galena

A 4-year-old dog in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race collapsed and died Friday afternoon, according to race officials. It’s the first dog death of the 2025 race.

In a statement, race officials said the dog, named Ventana, was on rookie musher Daniel Klein’s team. Ventana collapsed roughly 8 miles outside of the Galena checkpoint, about a third of the way into the race.

According to the statement, attempts to revive Ventana were unsuccessful.

Klein scratched from the Iditarod at 2:10 p.m. on Friday. Race rules say if a dog dies, a musher must voluntarily drop out of the race or will be withdrawn unless the dog died to an “unpreventable hazard,” like a run in with a moose.

According to the 2025 rule handbook, that rule is under consideration. But last month, race director Mark Nordman said the rule would still be enforced this year.

“That's something we're always looking at as far as a board of directors and rules committee,” Nordman said at a media briefing in February.

Last year, three dogs died on the trail. Necropsies were performed, but a cause of death wasn’t determined, according to race officials. They were the first deaths the Iditarod had reported since 2019.

This is Klein’s first Iditarod. He’s from Eagle, Wisconsin, and was running a team from 2023 champion Ryan Redington’s kennel.

A total of five mushers have now scratched from the Iditarod, leaving 28 teams still in the race.

The two other mushers who called it quits Friday were rookie Mike Parker of Eagle River, and veteran Jeff Deeter of Fairbanks, who placed 4th in last year's race. Parker scratched in the “best interest of his team” in Ruby, according to race officials, while Deeter scratched for the “physical health of his team” in Galena.

Another rookie, Charmayne Morrison of Bozeman, Montana, scratched in Tanana on Thursday in the “best interest of her team,” race officials said.

Rookie Brenda Mackey of Fairbanks also dropped out Wednesday in Tanana.

In a statement, Iditarod officials said Mackey scratched “in the best interest of her team” and had 14 dogs “all in good health.” But the musher set the record straight in a lengthy Facebook post Friday morning saying she needed immediate veterinary care on the trail after leaving the Tanana checkpoint.

Mackey wrote she pushed an SOS button on a device mushers are required to carry, but it didn’t work, and she turned around and headed back to Tanana to get her dog to a vet.

Iditarod officials later issued another statement noting that Mackey had health concerns about one of her dogs, Jett, and said her SOS button did not activate correctly.

“We are happy to report that Jett is seemingly in good condition and appears to be healthy and in high spirits,” the statement said. “The ITC apologizes for the miscommunication and any angst we may have caused Brenda, her team and her followers.”

