Anchorage officials say advocacy and energy consumption are ways city can address looming natural gas shortageWhile gas and electric utilities will be the main drivers for addressing the issue, Anchorage officials say the city has a role to play as well.
The report says North Slope production will rise in a few years, but state oil revenue will decline through the end of the decade.
The study doesn’t promote EVs, but aims to better understand their usage in rural Alaska and clarify misconceptions about them.
New contract between Enstar and small producer could help delay natural gas shortage in Southcentral AlaskaBut Enstar’s president warned of risks as some of the gas supply will depend on future drilling.
In its decision, the BLM limited the lease sales to 400,000 acres, which is one-quarter of the coastal plain section of the refuge.
The permit would allow the company behind the project to discharge a limited amount of pollutants into an estuary about 30 miles from Nome.
Alaska’s Railbelt largely relies on liquified natural gas from Cook Inlet, though experts predict that the demand for LNG will outweigh the supply from local fields by around 2027.
If it’s built, the full pipeline project would move natural gas from the North Slope to Nikiski, where it'd be prepared for shipment overseas.
On Sunday, local tribal leadership decided to shut down the power and water plants in the tiny Bering Sea coastal community.
The independent power producer behind some of Alaska’s biggest solar farms is planning its largest plant yet in Nikiski.
A Hilcorp oil field in Alaska’s Arctic is set to host a tech firm that wants to use natural gas-fired power to mine digital currency.
President-elect Donald Trump wants to increase oil and gas production and roll back the Inflation Reduction Act.