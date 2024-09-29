Washington, D.C.

-
The Alaska Air National Guard's 168th Wing at Eielson Air Force Base will be getting four additional air refueling tankers in the near future.
-
President Joe Biden says the monument, to be created at a former boarding school in Pennsylvania, builds on his apology to tribes.
-
The 1,500 people had been serving long prison sentences that would have been shorter under today's laws and practices.
-
Christopher Wray told employees at an FBI town hall that he will resign to "avoid dragging the Bureau deeper into the fray."
-
The lawsuit over a deal to combine the two largest U.S. supermarkets came just a day after it was blocked in two federal courts.
-
In its decision, the BLM limited the lease sales to 400,000 acres, which is one-quarter of the coastal plain section of the refuge.
-
At issue was a Hawaii Supreme Court decision that allowed the state to prosecute a man carrying a loaded pistol without a license.
-
The Syrian government collapsed early Sunday, as deposed President Bashar al-Assad was granted asylum by Russia.
-
The massive Graphite One project could become the largest U.S. source of the mineral as China reviews graphite exports.
-
An appeals court agreed that the viral video app must be sold off by its China-based parent company.
-
The new agreement will help Trump officials access classified information needed to prepare to take over on Jan. 20.
-
Senate dynamics in the next Trump administration will spotlight Murkowski’s willingness to go against the party.