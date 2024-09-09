Nathaniel Herz
Conservation and tribal advocates seeking a crackdown on Bering Sea bycatch are turning their attention to a smaller pollock trawl fishery in Prince William Sound.
It’s standard for politically appointed ambassadors like Mike Sfraga to leave their posts during a presidential transition.
A Hilcorp oil field in Alaska’s Arctic is set to host a tech firm that wants to use natural gas-fired power to mine digital currency.
The Republican governor says Alaska has in excess what the data industry is finding increasingly scarce Outside: land and water.
Oil and gas company Hilcorp appears to be moving toward new oil and gas exploration work in Alaska’s Interior.
When Anchorage’s big electric utility asked regulators’ permission last year to raise its rates by 5.5%, renewable energy advocates responded with a counterproposal.
The incident is sure to draw more scrutiny on the issue of bycatch — the unintended harvest of fish by boats targeting other species.
The president of one of the companies said the utility’s leaders had taken a “scorched earth, take no prisoners, Sherman’s march to the sea” decision-making approach.
A little known Texas company is buying a share of a key North Slope pipeline and asked to buy all of Chevron’s oil interests in the region — reviving questions about the Alaska oil industry’s capacity to decommission aging infrastructure and pay damages in the event of a spill.
Starlink units are a precious commodity. But people are talking, sharing stories and “doing what they used to do without the internet.”