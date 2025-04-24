Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Got questions for Sen. Murkowski? | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published April 24, 2025 at 3:24 PM AKDT
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski speaks to reporters at her Anchorage office on Nov. 6, 2024.

Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski makes national headlines because she is willing to speak out against President Donald Trump. Murkowski has been a vocal critic of many Trump policies and is encouraging Alaskans to raise their voices, too. She’s also praised the president’s oil and gas policy, and likes some of his tax cuts. What else does she think is good for Alaska and the nation in that policy mix? We’ll ask when Sen. Murkowski joins us on the next Talk of Alaska

LISTEN: Live from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 29th, repeating at 8.pm., on FM 91.1, or alaskapublic.org.

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

We expect there will be many listeners interested in calling in to ask questions. We will try to get to as many calls as we can, but please consider submitting a question via email or the form below as well.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska

