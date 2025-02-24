Northern Boarders: A Conversation with Local Legends | Addressing Alaskans

This Addressing Alaskans features an episode of the Anchorage Museum’s Chatter Marks podcast. Chatter Marks features everyday Alaskans, artists, big thinkers and doers.

In this live recording of the podcast, host Cody Liska sits down with Alaska skate and snowboard legends Jason Borgstede, Jesse Burtner, Micah Hollinger and Andre Spinelli about their roles in shaping the local scene.

This event was recorded at the Anchorage Museum on January 17.

