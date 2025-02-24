Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Addressing Alaskans

Northern Boarders: A Conversation with Local Legends | Addressing Alaskans

By Ammon Swenson
Published February 24, 2025 at 12:49 PM AKST
Cody Liska, host of the Anchorage Museum's Chatter Marks podcast sits down with skate and snowboard legends Jason Borgstede, Jesse Burtner, Micah Hollinger and Andre Spinelli to discuss their roles in shaping the local scene at a recent live event.

This Addressing Alaskans features an episode of the Anchorage Museum’s Chatter Marks podcast. Chatter Marks features everyday Alaskans, artists, big thinkers and doers.

In this live recording of the podcast, host Cody Liska sits down with Alaska skate and snowboard legends Jason Borgstede, Jesse Burtner, Micah Hollinger and Andre Spinelli about their roles in shaping the local scene.

This event was recorded at the Anchorage Museum on January 17.

Addressing Alaskans
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
