Anchorage Chamber of Commerce annual report | Addressing Alaskans

This episode features the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce’s annual report and an update from the Alliance to Activate Anchorage–a partnership of local economic organizations working to improve stability and grow the community in the city.

This program was a part of the chamber’s Make it Monday forum and luncheon. It was recorded on December 16th at the Dena’ina Center.

Anchorage Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Kathleen McArdle, presents on the chamber’s mission, discusses what they have accomplished in the past year, and previews upcoming events.

We also hear from representatives from Visit Anchorage, the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation and the Anchorage Downtown Partnership.

This event was moderated by Dan Newman and was edited for broadcast.