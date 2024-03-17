Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Anchorage Chamber of Commerce mayoral candidate forum | Addressing Alaskans

Alaska Public Media | By Ammon Swenson
Published March 17, 2024 at 5:10 PM AKDT

This week on Addressing Alaskans we have an Anchorage mayoral candidate forum presented by the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce's Make it Monday forums. Candidates respond to questions regarding business and the city's economy.

This program was recorded via livestream on February 26 from the Dena'ina Center and was edited for broadcast.

NOTES: 
Bill Popp is a former chair for Alaska Public Media’s board of directors.

The audio feed cuts out several times momentarily during the forum. Written candidate answers can be found HERE.

Addressing Alaskans
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
See stories by Ammon Swenson