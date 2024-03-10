Alaska Children's Trust Anchorage mayoral candidate forum | Addressing Alaskans

The Anchorage Mayoral election takes place on Tuesday, April 2. This week on Addressing Alaskans we have an Anchorage Mayoral candidate forum presented by Alaska Children's Trust. Find out more about the candidates and hear how they would address city issues related to children and families.

This program was recorded via Facebook Live on March 6 and was edited for broadcast length.

NOTE: Bill Popp is a former chair for Alaska Public Media’s board of directors.

MODERATOR: Trevor Storrs, President and CEO, Alaska Children's Trust

CANDIDATES:

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson

Suzanne LaFrance

Bill Popp

Chris Tuck