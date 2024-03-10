Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska Children's Trust Anchorage mayoral candidate forum | Addressing Alaskans

Alaska Public Media | By Ammon Swenson
Published March 10, 2024 at 6:10 PM AKDT
People sit around a coffee table.
Alaska Children's Trust held an Anchorage Mayoral Candidate forum on March 6 via Facebook Live. (Screenshot)

The Anchorage Mayoral election takes place on Tuesday, April 2. This week on Addressing Alaskans we have an Anchorage Mayoral candidate forum presented by Alaska Children's Trust. Find out more about the candidates and hear how they would address city issues related to children and families.

This program was recorded via Facebook Live on March 6 and was edited for broadcast length.

NOTE: Bill Popp is a former chair for Alaska Public Media’s board of directors.

MODERATOR: Trevor Storrs, President and CEO, Alaska Children's Trust

CANDIDATES:
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson
Suzanne LaFrance
Bill Popp
Chris Tuck

Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
