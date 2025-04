Celebrating National Poetry Month | Addressing Alaskans

To celebrate April being National Poetry Month, this episode of Addressing Alaskans includes selections Alaska Quarterly Review's "Pièces de Résistance" web series.

The series features renowned writers discussing and reading their work in an intimate virtual setting. This episode includes poets W.J. Herbert, George Bilgere, Shara McCallum, Doug Ramspeck and Julie Danho.

Alaska Quarterly Review editor-in-chief Ronald Spatz hosts each program.