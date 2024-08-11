Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2024 Anchorage Economic Development Luncheon | Addressing Alaskans

Alaska Public Media | By Ammon Swenson
Published August 11, 2024 at 2:05 PM AKDT

This episode of Addressing Alaskans features the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation's 2024 Economic Development Luncheon. AEDC President and CEO, Jenna Wright, presents results of economic confidence surveys and updates on Anchorage's job market. AEDC also discusses their economic proposal to invest in the city called "Choose Anchorage." Presenters also include Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance, who gives an update on her first weeks in office, and keynote speaker, Andrew Busch, who discusses economic trends that could affect Alaska.

LINKS:
Anchorage Economic Development Corporation website
AEDC Research and Reports

RELATED: Anchorage businesses are optimistic for the future, new report shows
Addressing Alaskans
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
See stories by Ammon Swenson