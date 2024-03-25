Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Asian Alaskan Cultural Center mayoral candidate forum | Addressing Alaskans

Alaska Public Media | By Ammon Swenson
Published March 25, 2024 at 3:33 PM AKDT

This week on Addressing Alaskans we have an Anchorage mayoral candidate forum presented by the Asian Alaskan Cultural Center. Candidates respond to questions related to the Asian and Pacific Islander communities in the city.

This event was recorded on Saturday, March 16 at Northwood Elementary School and was edited for broadcast length.

NOTE: Bill Popp is a former chair for Alaska Public Media’s board of directors.

Addressing Alaskans
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
