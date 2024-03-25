Asian Alaskan Cultural Center mayoral candidate forum | Addressing Alaskans

This week on Addressing Alaskans we have an Anchorage mayoral candidate forum presented by the Asian Alaskan Cultural Center. Candidates respond to questions related to the Asian and Pacific Islander communities in the city.

This event was recorded on Saturday, March 16 at Northwood Elementary School and was edited for broadcast length.

NOTE: Bill Popp is a former chair for Alaska Public Media’s board of directors.

LINKS:

Asian Alaskan Cultural Center AACC Facebook