Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
addressing alaskans logo
Addressing Alaskans

Hear the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation's 2025 forecast | Addressing Alaskans

By Ammon Swenson
Published February 20, 2025 at 2:02 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

This episode features the Anchorage Economic Development Corporations 2025 economic forecast.

First, we hear an update on the city from Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance. Then we hear AEDC president and CEO Jenna Wright discuss how various industries are projected to fare in the coming year and how factors like population, employment and inflation contribute to the forecast. We finish up with keynote speaker Peter Kageyama, an author and community development expert who will discuss the emotional connections between people and their cities.

This program was recorded on January 22nd at the Dena’ina Center and was edited for broadcast.

LINKS:
AEDC website
2025 Economic Forecast Report

Addressing Alaskans
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
See stories by Ammon Swenson
Latest Episodes