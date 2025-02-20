Hear the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation's 2025 forecast | Addressing Alaskans

This episode features the Anchorage Economic Development Corporations 2025 economic forecast.

First, we hear an update on the city from Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance. Then we hear AEDC president and CEO Jenna Wright discuss how various industries are projected to fare in the coming year and how factors like population, employment and inflation contribute to the forecast. We finish up with keynote speaker Peter Kageyama, an author and community development expert who will discuss the emotional connections between people and their cities.

This program was recorded on January 22nd at the Dena’ina Center and was edited for broadcast.

LINKS:

AEDC website

2025 Economic Forecast Report