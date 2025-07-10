Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 10, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published July 10, 2025 at 5:41 PM AKDT
A woman in a beige jacket sits in front of a microphone during an interview.
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media.
Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance did an interview with Alaska Public Media on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Advocates say a detained immigrant contracted tuberculosis in Anchorage, but corrections officials dispute that claim. Plus,despite recent rainfall, fire managers warn Interior residents about ongoing fire danger. And, the Kenaitze Tribe launches an app to help more people learn to speak the Dena'ina language.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Robyne in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Juneau
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Olivia Rose in Petersburg
Theo Greenly in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
