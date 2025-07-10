Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 10, 2025

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Advocates say a detained immigrant contracted tuberculosis in Anchorage, but corrections officials dispute that claim. Plus,despite recent rainfall, fire managers warn Interior residents about ongoing fire danger. And, the Kenaitze Tribe launches an app to help more people learn to speak the Dena'ina language.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Robyne in Fairbanks

Eric Stone in Juneau

Hunter Morrison in Kenai

Olivia Rose in Petersburg

Theo Greenly in Unalaska

