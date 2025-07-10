Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 10, 2025
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Advocates say a detained immigrant contracted tuberculosis in Anchorage, but corrections officials dispute that claim. Plus,despite recent rainfall, fire managers warn Interior residents about ongoing fire danger. And, the Kenaitze Tribe launches an app to help more people learn to speak the Dena'ina language.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Robyne in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Juneau
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Olivia Rose in Petersburg
Theo Greenly in Unalaska
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.