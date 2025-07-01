Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Murkowski says the Republican megabill she helped pass has some shortcomings. Plus, dozens of ICE detainees are transferred out of the Anchorage jail. And, incoming Anchorage freshmen learn cosmetology skills to earn credit and prepare for a future career.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Chris Klint, Tim Rockey and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Shelby Herbert in Gakona

Jamie Diep in Juneau

Wali Rana in Nome

Theo Greenly in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.