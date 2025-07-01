Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Sen. Murkowski says the Republican megabill she helped pass has some shortcomings. Plus, dozens of ICE detainees are transferred out of the Anchorage jail. And, incoming Anchorage freshmen learn cosmetology skills to earn credit and prepare for a future career.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early, Chris Klint, Tim Rockey and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Shelby Herbert in Gakona
Jamie Diep in Juneau
Wali Rana in Nome
Theo Greenly in Unalaska
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.