Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 1, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published July 1, 2025 at 5:49 PM AKDT
Zoey Duke Prepares a mannequin for hair styling during the cosmetology class at King Tech High School on June 20, 2025.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Murkowski says the Republican megabill she helped pass has some shortcomings. Plus, dozens of ICE detainees are transferred out of the Anchorage jail. And, incoming Anchorage freshmen learn cosmetology skills to earn credit and prepare for a future career.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Chris Klint, Tim Rockey and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Shelby Herbert in Gakona
Jamie Diep in Juneau
Wali Rana in Nome
Theo Greenly in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
