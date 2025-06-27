Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 27, 2025

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

State lawmakers speak out against the Congressional budget bill. Plus, advocates fear that a public land sale would fail to increase the housing supply. And, an Anchorage drag queen reflects on this year's Pride celebrations.

Reports tonight from:

Alena Naiden and Hannah Flor in Anchorage

Jamie Diep, Alix Soliman and Eric Stone in Juneau

Hunter Morrison in Kenai

Olivia Rose in Petersburg

Melinda Munson in Skagway

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.