Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 27, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published June 27, 2025 at 5:03 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
Residents of Prince of Wales Island gather on a remote beach at Port Protection on June 21, 2025, to urge lawmakers to keep public lands in public hands.
Colin Arisman
Residents of Prince of Wales Island gather on a remote beach at Port Protection on June 21, 2025, to urge lawmakers to keep public lands in public hands.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

State lawmakers speak out against the Congressional budget bill. Plus, advocates fear that a public land sale would fail to increase the housing supply. And, an Anchorage drag queen reflects on this year's Pride celebrations.

Reports tonight from:

Alena Naiden and Hannah Flor in Anchorage
Jamie Diep, Alix Soliman and Eric Stone in Juneau
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Olivia Rose in Petersburg
Melinda Munson in Skagway

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey
Latest Episodes