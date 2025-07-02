Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published July 2, 2025 at 5:44 PM AKDT
The entrance to the Kroschel Films Wildlife Center, pictured above on June 27, 2025.
Avery Ellfeldt/KHNS
The entrance to the Kroschel Films Wildlife Center, pictured above on June 27, 2025.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Lawmakers react to Gov. Dunleavy's call for a special session next month. Plus, authorities seize dozens of animals from a well-known wildlife center outside of Haines. And, Petersburg celebrates an Indigenous civil rights leader on its first Amy Hallingstad Day.

Reports tonight from:

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau
Hunter Morrison and Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Olivia Rose and Hannah Weaver in Peterburg
Alena Naiden in Utqiagvik

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
