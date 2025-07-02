Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Lawmakers react to Gov. Dunleavy's call for a special session next month. Plus, authorities seize dozens of animals from a well-known wildlife center outside of Haines. And, Petersburg celebrates an Indigenous civil rights leader on its first Amy Hallingstad Day.

