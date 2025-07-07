Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 7, 2025
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Experts say Alaskans suffering from addiction struggle to access medication that helps. Plus, testing for paralytic shellfish poisoning finds evidence of toxins well beyond the ocean. And, a flying trapeze gives people an aerial perspective of Skagway.
Reports tonight from:
Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Jamie Diep and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Rachel Cassandra in Ninilchik
Ben Townsend in Nome
Melinda Munson in Skagway
Theo Greenly in Unalaska
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.