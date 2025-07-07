Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 7, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published July 7, 2025 at 5:44 PM AKDT
A woman works at a laptop and in the foreground are naloxone overdose kits.
Elizabeth Lakshmi Kanter
/
Alaska Public Media
Dr. Sarah Spencer works in Ninilchik Community Clinic’s mobile unit, housed in a repurposed ambulance.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Experts say Alaskans suffering from addiction struggle to access medication that helps. Plus, testing for paralytic shellfish poisoning finds evidence of toxins well beyond the ocean. And, a flying trapeze gives people an aerial perspective of Skagway.

Reports tonight from:

Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Jamie Diep and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Rachel Cassandra in Ninilchik
Ben Townsend in Nome
Melinda Munson in Skagway
Theo Greenly in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
