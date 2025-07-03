Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 3, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published July 3, 2025 at 5:49 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
Man in grey suit standing behind microphones
Eric Stone
/
Alaska Public Media
Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks to reporters during a news conference on May 19, 2025.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaskans react to Sen. Lisa Murkowski's deciding vote that helped pass a congressional budget bill. Plus, legislative leaders express shock over the governor asking some lawmakers to skip the beginning of his special session. And, Nome residents get their Fourth of July fireworks from a local octogenarian.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Casey Grove and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Eric Stone in Juneau
Patrick Gilchrist and Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Wali Rana in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Dave Waldron and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey
Latest Episodes