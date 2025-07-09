Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published July 9, 2025 at 5:47 PM AKDT
A batter makes score runs during a cricket match.
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
A batter for the Fili-o-Tama cricket team makes his score runs during a match at Dave Rose Park on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

As climate change makes life more difficult in rural Alaska, research is helping inform tough decisions. Plus, Alaskans honor Benny Benson on the anniversary of his state flag design. And, Pacific Islanders in Anchorage preserve cultural traditions by playing cricket.

Reports tonight from:

Hannah Flor and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Katherine Rose in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
