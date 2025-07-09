Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

As climate change makes life more difficult in rural Alaska, research is helping inform tough decisions. Plus, Alaskans honor Benny Benson on the anniversary of his state flag design. And, Pacific Islanders in Anchorage preserve cultural traditions by playing cricket.

Reports tonight from:

Hannah Flor and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

Davis Hovey in Kodiak

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Katherine Rose in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.