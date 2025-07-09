Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
As climate change makes life more difficult in rural Alaska, research is helping inform tough decisions. Plus, Alaskans honor Benny Benson on the anniversary of his state flag design. And, Pacific Islanders in Anchorage preserve cultural traditions by playing cricket.
Reports tonight from:
Hannah Flor and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Katherine Rose in Sitka
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.